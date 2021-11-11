Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $8.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 88,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.