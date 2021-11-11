Vai Price Tops $0.86 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $109.52 million and $1.93 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00074284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00097035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.24 or 0.07242201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,953.75 or 0.99805718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 127,327,576 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

