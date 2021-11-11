Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 632,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,929. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

