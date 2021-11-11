Utrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $190.72 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $190.72 million and $18.58 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00225391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00092268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

