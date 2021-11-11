Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.80. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 95,118 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

