Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.80. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 95,118 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.80.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)
Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.
