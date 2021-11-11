Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $189.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $3,469,748.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

