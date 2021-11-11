Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €34.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.78 ($39.75).

Shares of UN01 opened at €38.88 ($45.74) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.84 and a 200-day moving average of €33.32. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uniper has a 1 year low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a 1 year high of €39.25 ($46.18).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

