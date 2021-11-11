UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

