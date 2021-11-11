Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Up 4.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.39. 6,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,732,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $2,572,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 333,642 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

