UBS Group Upgrades ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to “Neutral”

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAVMY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

AAVMY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

