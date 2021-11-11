UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TODGF remained flat at $$60.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

