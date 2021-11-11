UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW traded up €0.72 ($0.85) on Wednesday, reaching €56.31 ($66.25). The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,360 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.86 and a 200 day moving average of €55.97. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.