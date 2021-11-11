UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.41 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 699,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

