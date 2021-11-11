UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hexcel worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hexcel by 284.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 15.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.