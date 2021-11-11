UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in F.N.B. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several research firms have commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

