Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 672.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

