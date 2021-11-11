Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Acquired by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,537 shares during the period. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.57% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 820,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 792,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

TKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.