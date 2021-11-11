Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 627,419 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.49 million, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

