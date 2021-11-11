Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $177.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Paul Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at $18,251,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,499,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at $7,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at $6,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

