Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in trivago were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of trivago by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $987.59 million, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.75.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

trivago Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

