Truist Securities Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $33.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BE. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.19.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,995 shares of company stock worth $551,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 809,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 245,275 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.