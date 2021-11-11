Truist Securities Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $33.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,995 shares of company stock valued at $551,606 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.