Truist Securities Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $65.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.83 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.