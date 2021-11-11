Truist Securiti Weighs in on ProAssurance Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.85%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

