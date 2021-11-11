Truist Securiti Weighs in on CVS Health Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVS. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $96.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

