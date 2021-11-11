Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDEV. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 6.10.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

