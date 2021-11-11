Truist Securiti Comments on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

