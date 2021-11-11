Truist Securiti Comments on Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,945 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.