Tronox (TROX) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Tronox (NYSE: TROX) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tronox to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tronox and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tronox Competitors 133 423 625 11 2.43

Tronox currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Tronox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tronox pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 48.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tronox has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tronox is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Tronox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox 7.14% 15.84% 4.80% Tronox Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tronox and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $2.76 billion $969.00 million 15.58 Tronox Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 8.06

Tronox’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Tronox has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tronox beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

