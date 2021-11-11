TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.87, but opened at $32.20. TripAdvisor shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 140,032 shares trading hands.

The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

