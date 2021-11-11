Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.610-$2.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. 1,270,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,727. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.20.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,737 shares of company stock worth $23,539,700. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

