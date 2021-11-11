Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

TCN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,952. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. On average, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

