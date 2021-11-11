Trias Token (new) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.99 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.00 or 0.00030763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $31.99 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00092020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

