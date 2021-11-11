Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) PT Lowered to $8.00

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

