Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.12

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and traded as high as $59.00. Trend Micro shares last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 4,684 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $426.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

