TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THS. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

THS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

