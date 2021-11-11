Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00074787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00098751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,756.66 or 0.99907348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.64 or 0.07107178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020246 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

