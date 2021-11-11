Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $306,375.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 144,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,853. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

