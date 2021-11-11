Traders Purchase Large Volume of SailPoint Technologies Call Options (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,325% compared to the average volume of 297 call options.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,250,000. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $9.85 on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,583. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.