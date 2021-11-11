Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,713 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,754% compared to the average volume of 416 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.24 on Thursday. BRF has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 231,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BRF by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BRF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

