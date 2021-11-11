Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,713 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,754% compared to the average volume of 416 put options.
Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.24 on Thursday. BRF has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
