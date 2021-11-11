TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

TPI Composites stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.26 million, a PE ratio of 176.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

