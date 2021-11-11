Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.