Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $54.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.58.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,521. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About Tourmaline Oil

