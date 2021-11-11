Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 75.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $26.47. 1,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

