Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

