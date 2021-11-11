Tom Frohlich Sells 20,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tom Frohlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Tom Frohlich sold 13,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,890.90.

On Friday, September 24th, Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

KDNY stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $715.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

