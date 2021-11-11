TOD’S’s (TODGF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TODGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TODGF remained flat at $$60.50 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.