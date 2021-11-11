Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT Raised to $25.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of TVTY opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 47.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

