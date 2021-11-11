TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Tops $931,457.39

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $931,457.39 and approximately $6.31 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.
- BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.64 or 0.00856610 BTC.
TigerCash Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “
TigerCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
