Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $742,886.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $742,886.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00091332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

